After heated altercation with party colleague Rivaba Jadeja, BJP MP Poonamben Maadam has called the situation “a misunderstanding". She said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is like a “family" and each member is a strength for one another.

“There was definitely some misunderstanding and its reaction was visible in the viral video. And as I said, the party is like a family, everyone in it is the strength of each other," Maadam said.

Her reaction came after a video of Rivaba, wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, went viral. The first-time BJP legislator from Jamnagar (north) constituency indulged in a verbal fight with Maadam and Jamnagar’s municipal mayor Bina Kothari after they called her “over-smart".

Rivaba Jadega told the reporters about the statement that triggered her. “The MP said loudly, in a way that the Press and all other party members and others present around could hear, that the President and Prime Minister don’t remove their footwear, but some people with no understanding try to act over smart and remove their footwear," she said.

The Jamnagar (north) MLA added that she felt Maadam’s remark was aimed at insulting her. “I found her comment disrespectful, particularly when we were paying homage to those who sacrificed their lives for our nation. I confronted her and highlighted that her statement was inappropriate… She responded saying that her remarks were not aimed at me. I suggested that she should mention the intended person when delivering such comments. The entire issue revolved around the interaction between me and the MP, and didn’t involve Binaben,” Rivaba Jadeja said.