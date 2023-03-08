CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Tripura GovtManish SisodiaRahul GandhiBribery CaseKarnataka Elections
Home » Politics » Portion of Pandal Collapses at Event Attended by Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Maharashtra
1-MIN READ

Portion of Pandal Collapses at Event Attended by Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Maharashtra

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 18:04 IST

Thane, India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh. (File photo: PTI)

Union Minister Giriraj Singh. (File photo: PTI)

The minister, who attended the programme on the occasion of Women’s Day, was on his way out when a portion of the pandal came down due to gusty winds

A portion of a pandal at an event attended by Union minister Giriraj Singh collapsed due to heavy winds in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Wednesday, an official said.

A few women sustained minor injuries in the accident at Shahpur, he said.

The minister, who attended the programme on the occasion of Women’s Day, was on his way out when a portion of the pandal came down due to gusty winds, the official said.

Barring one woman who suffered injuries to her eyes and was taken to the Thane civil hospital, others were treated locally, he said.

RELATED NEWS

Nearly 30 temporary stalls set up at the venue were shut over safety concerns, he added.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. giriraj singh
  2. maharashtra
first published:March 08, 2023, 18:04 IST
last updated:March 08, 2023, 18:04 IST
Read More