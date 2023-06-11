CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Arvind Kejriwal-PM ModiNCP-Supriya SuleSachin PilotSmriti IraniBihar Municipal Election Results
Home » Politics » Priyanka Gandhi to Kick-start Congress' MP Poll Campaign on Monday with Jabalpur Rally
1-MIN READ

Priyanka Gandhi to Kick-start Congress' MP Poll Campaign on Monday with Jabalpur Rally

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 15:31 IST

Jabalpur, India

Priyanka Gandhi will launch the party's campaign and Sankalp 2023 by addressing a public meeting on Saturday. (File image/News18)

Priyanka Gandhi will launch the party's campaign and Sankalp 2023 by addressing a public meeting on Saturday. (File image/News18)

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 11 of the 13 Scheduled Tribe reserved seats in the eight-district division, with the remaining two bagged by the Bharatiya Janata Party

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick off the Congress’s campaign for the year-end Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls from Jabalpur on Monday after praying at the banks of the Narmada river, a party leader said.

Jabalpur is at the centre of the state’s Mahakoshal region, which has a sizable number of tribal voters. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 11 of the 13 Scheduled Tribe reserved seats in the eight-district division, with the remaining two bagged by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Priyanka ji will launch the party’s campaign and Sankalp 2023 by addressing a public meeting on Saturday at Shahid Smarak at around 11.15 am. She will land in Jabalpur at around 10:30 am and head to Gwarighat to pray to the Narmada river, Jabalpur mayor and Congress’ city chief Jagat Bahadur Singh told.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Priyanka Gandhi
  2. Madhya Pradesh assembly elections
  3. madhya pradesh politics
first published:June 11, 2023, 15:31 IST
last updated:June 11, 2023, 15:31 IST