Priyanka Gandhi to Kick-start Congress' MP Poll Campaign on Monday with Jabalpur Rally

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick off the Congress’s campaign for the year-end Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls from Jabalpur on Monday after praying at the banks of the Narmada river, a party leader said.

Jabalpur is at the centre of the state’s Mahakoshal region, which has a sizable number of tribal voters. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 11 of the 13 Scheduled Tribe reserved seats in the eight-district division, with the remaining two bagged by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Priyanka ji will launch the party’s campaign and Sankalp 2023 by addressing a public meeting on Saturday at Shahid Smarak at around 11.15 am. She will land in Jabalpur at around 10:30 am and head to Gwarighat to pray to the Narmada river, Jabalpur mayor and Congress’ city chief Jagat Bahadur Singh told.