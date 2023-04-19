Priyanka Gandhi to Take Breather from Karnataka Polls, Address Telangana Unemployment at Public Meet

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be the chief guest at a public meeting in Hyderabad on May 4 or 5, Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy has said.

Reddy announced that Priyanka will be part of a huge public meeting on Saroornagar grounds. Dr SA Sampath Kumar, former MLA and AICC secretary, told News18: “We are trying to mobilise 50,000 unemployed youths to attend the meeting. The number might vary depending on security arrangements, but 50,000 is the target. We will pay our respects to the statue of Srikantha Chary in LB Nagar and go to the venue in a rally. The event will be on the lines of a ‘garjana’ for unemployed youths. We are visiting universities across the state and meeting student organisations to take our message to our target segment.”

He said he believed the presence of Priyanka will instil confidence in the youth who will be attending the meeting. “Unemployment has always been one of the biggest issues in Telangana, and the recent Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak has forced us to take it up in a befitting manner," he added.

The Saroornagar meeting is part of a large-scale movement on the issue of unemployment and TSPSC paper leak in the state. It appears that after the May 10 Karnataka elections, the Gandhi siblings are turning their attention towards Telangana. Rahul Gandhi had met party leaders at the Hyderabad airport earlier this week during which he was appraised about the Saroornagar meeting. Priyanka, too, will take a one-day break from campaigning in Karnataka and return immediately.

Revanth Reddy has said a protest would be held at Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda on April 21. Later, protest programmes would be held in Khammam on April 24 and in Adilabad on April 26.

Reddy said youngsters have been cheated in Telangana. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao have completely failed to provide employment to the youth of the country.

“Narendra Modi came to power promising to provide 2 crore jobs every year. According to that calculation, 20 crore jobs still need to be provided. But instead of keeping that promise, Modi cheated the unemployed," he said.

He reminded that the PM answered his question on July 27, 2022 in Parliament when 22 crore 6 lakh applications were received for jobs, 7,22,311 jobs were given. He said PM Modi has admitted to defrauding the unemployed on the floor of the parliament.

He also alleged that the TSPSC paper leak is the fault of the Telangana government. He insisted that the case should be investigated by the CBI. He expressed anger that the real accused in the paper leak case are escaping.

Read all the Latest Politics News here