Priyanka Gandhi's PA Booked For ‘Misbehaving’ with Bigg Boss Fame Archana Gautam

An FIR has been lodged against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s personal secretary, Sandeep Singh, in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, based on a complaint filed by Bigg Boss-16 finalist Archana Gautam’s father. Archana Gautam was a Congress candidate in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Archana Gautam’s father, Gautam Buddha, in his complaint, has alleged that Sandeep Singh used casteist words to his daughter and threatened to kill her.

Buddha has lodged a case against Sandeep Singh at Partapur police station in Meerut. He further claimed that his daughter Archana Gautam has been trying to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for a long time, but Sandeep Singh was not allowing her to meet.

He said that Archana Gautam was called to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on February 26 by Sandeep Singh to participate in the Congress General Convention on the invitation of Priyanka Gandhi.

Archana Gautam asked for an appointment with Priyanka Gandhi, but Sandeep Singh refused and then misbehaved with her, he said.

Recently, Archana Gautam had come live on Facebook where she made several allegations against Sandeep Singh.

In Facebook Live, Archana Gautam also said that the entire Congress party is angry with Sandeep Singh. She claimed that Sandeep Singh does not even allow anyone to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, adding that the man had even threatened to put her in jail.

Archana’s father has also demanded security for the daughter, claiming a threat to her life.

The Meerut Police has now started an investigation into this matter after registering a case under Section 504, 506 of the IPC and SC ST Act.

