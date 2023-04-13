'Promising Future With NCP': Sanjay Raut Says Ajit Power Unlikely To Make a Switch

Shiv Sena (headed by Uddhav Bal Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that Ajit Pawar has a promising future with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and it is unlikely for him to make a switch to BJP.

A report by news agency ANI stated that while addressing the media on Thursday, Sanjay Raut said: “NCP leader Ajit Pawar is a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress party. I don’t think he will do such things and go with them (BJP).

“Ajit Pawar’s political future is bright with NCP. So there is nothing to worry about. He will not join them and not become a slave of the BJP. We have full faith in NCP leader Ajit Pawar," raut was quoted as saying to the news agency.

In the coming days, Sanjay Raut plans to hold discussions with Ajit Pawar and Nana Patole on several matters. He mentioned that the discussions will occur before a rally in Nagpur on May 16.

“NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar is a guardian and we are with them. Yesterday, I and Uddhav Thackeray had discussions with Sharad Pawar on many issues. Our connection is like fevicol no one can separate it. There is no confusion in it," Raut was quoted as saying to ANI.

Additionally, he welcomed the meeting between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from ANI)

Read all the Latest Politics News here