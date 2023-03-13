'Proud Moment!': Politicians Hail India's Mega Win as RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' & 'The Elephant Whisperers' Take Home Oscars

With RRR’s popular song Naatu Naatu winning Best Original Song and Indian documentary short ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ winning Best Documentary Short at the 95th Academy Awards, India has made its global prominence clear. Apart from the entertainment industry and the Indian audiences expressing their joy, the Indian political fraternity also hailed India’s big win at the Oscars 2023.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning the Oscar award as he tweeted, “It is a massive moment of recognition for Indian cinema on global stage. Congratulations to composer MM Keeravani, director SS Rajamouli & the entire RRR team for this huge achievement."

Retweeeting producer Guneet Monga’s celebratory tweet at ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ winning the Oscar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “Huge congratulations to the entire team behind “The Elephant Whisperers” for winning the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short film category. You have made every Indian proud."

Civil Aviation Minister Jyoriaditya Scindia tweeted, “India’s #NaatuNaatu & Elephant Whisperers sweep the #Oscars A proud moment, as well as a reaffirmation of our formidable soft power. Congratulations!"

Celebrating the Oscar win by ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, “A heartwarming story of love and co-existence in harmony with nature; its a beautiful story of Bomman, Belli & baby elephant Raghu set in Tamil Nadu."

The 95th Academy Awards was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The live streaming began at 5:30 am IST

