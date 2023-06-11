Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule trashed talks of nepotism by some political parties after her elevation as the party’s working president and said she is proud to be the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Sule said her parliamentary performance shows she is on the top of the charts and no one can use “nepotism” word against her.

“I can’t go away from nepotism. I was born into a political family. I am proud to be Pratibha and Sharad Pawar’s daughter. Why should I run away? Which party doesn’t have nepotism? I can show you 50 examples of everybody who is talking about nepotism. Why can’t we talk about performance when talking about nepotism? Look at my parliamentary performance. Parliament is not run by my father or uncle. Parliamentary data shows I am on top of the charts. There is no nepotism, that’s on merit. I think you can’t selectively use nepotism against me or anybody,” Sule told ANI.

#WATCH | Pune: I am grateful to all NCP cadre, leaders & Mr Pawar for showing faith in me. My priority is strengthening the party…I can't go away from nepotism…Which party doesn't have nepotism? Why can't we talk about performance when talking about nepotism…Look at my… pic.twitter.com/cEgTMasx1p— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

When asked if Ajit Pawar is not happy after he did not get any post, Sule said, “Who says he is not happy, has anybody asked him? Reports are gossip.”

The NCP leader underlined that her priority is to strengthen the party, build a strong organisation and serve the people of the nation. She also expressed gratitude to the NCP cadre, leaders and Sharad Pawar for showing faith in her.

Along with Sule, Praful Patel has been made the working president of the party.

Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, a Lok Sabha MP from Baramati, will also be in charge of the upcoming state elections in Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana while Praful Patel was made party in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Goa, and Rajya Sabha.

Pawar made the big announcement at the 25th anniversary of NCP, which was founded by him and PA Sangma in 1999.

Last month, Sharad Pawar announced to step down as the NCP chief. However, he withdrew his decision after widespread protests by party workers.

Pawar formed the NCP on June 10, 1999, along with Tariq Anwar and P A Sangma after they were thrown out of Congress for raising an issue related to Sonia Gandhi, the then Congress President. The NCP lost its national party status in April after the Election Commission concluded that the party no longer satisfied the condition of state party status in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Manipur.