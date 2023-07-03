Punjab CM Maan Exposes Cong 'Refuge' to Gangster Mukhtar Ansari; Randhawa Mulls Legal Action

The political controversy over allegations of providing “refuge" to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a Punjab jail by the previous government escalated on Monday as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched a fresh salvo at former Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, revealing a confidential letter, while the Congress leader threatened to take legal action against the former.

Levelling further allegations against the previous Congress government for being lenient towards dreaded gangster Ansari during his time in Ropar jail, the Chief Minister released a letter written by Randhawa. The letter, dated April 1, 2021, addressed to former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, stated: “I want to clarify that I do not know why this dreaded gangster wanted in many cases in Uttar Pradesh is lodged in a Punjab jail. You very well know my personal opinion against the criminals and gangsters. I have infact received many threats from gangsters and criminals because of which you provided me with a bullet proof vehicle and adequate security cover”.

He also said that the Ansari issue was picking heat in the political circles of the state. “Media is also raising the question over his stay at Ropar jail. I am unable to give a satisfactory reply to the questions about government intentions which are being raised repeatedly in the media. I am incharge of the jails department, however, we have no power over getting anyone inside our sending anyone outside the jail."

He told the former CM that “You hold the portfolio of Home Affairs so kindly clarify on the issue so that we are able to save embarrassment to our party”.

The letter also revealed that previous meetings had taken place regarding the issue. “I and my department officials have met you personally on the issue. The image of our Congress party is also being affected due to Mukhtar Ansari issue. I faced embarrassment at hands of media while I was touring Uttar Pradesh recently. Kindly clarify. I assure you that incase any official of my department is associated with the development, we will not spare him”, it read.

On the other hand, Randhawa, while refuting the charges, has claimed he would file a defamation case against Mann, accusing him of engaging in character assassination. Randhawa criticised the AAP leader for accusing him of providing favours to Ansari.

Mann, on Sunday, announced that he would recover the sum of Rs 55 lakh, which was allegedly spent on Ansari’s cosy stay in Rupnagar jail during the previous Congress government in the state, from former chief minister Amarinder Singh and then jail minister Randhawa. Mann stated that if Singh, who is now a BJP leader, and Randhawa, a Congress MLA, fail to repay the amount, their pensions and other benefits would be discontinued.