Punjab CM Accuses Amarinder Singh of Facilitating Illegal Transfer of Waqf Land to Mukhtar Ansari's Sons

Targeting BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh over Mukhtar Ansari, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday hurled a fresh set of allegations claiming that the former CM had allowed the transfer of prime land of Waqf Board in Ropar to the sons of gangster-turned-politician.

Talking to media after an event in Chandigarh, CM Mann said Singh is repeatedly claiming that he didn’t know Ansari but it is surprising that besides facilitating a cosy stay for the gangster at Ropar jail, his government felicitated the gangster in securing prime land in Ropar.

The CM dared the BJP leader to explain how the sons of Ansari, namely Abaas and Umar Ansari, managed to get prime land of Waqf Board in Ropar without his involvement. “If Captain wants, then I can furnish more proofs of his hobnobbing with Ansari,” he said.

Responding to Capt Amarinder’s claim that he did not know Ansari, CM Mann dragged his son Raninder Singh into the controversy claiming that he had met Ansari many times. “It is surprising that Captain is speaking lies on the issue to mislead people," alleged Mann.

Accusing the previous government of facilitating his “VVIP stay" at a Punjab jail, Mann alleged that Ansari was brought from Uttar Pradesh in Punjab after seeking his custody 25 times.

“The UP police had to approach the Supreme Court for getting back custody of the gangster. To ensure that he remained in Punjab, the then government hired advocates, paying them exorbitant fees to shield the gangster. Even his wife would come and stay in a house near the jail,” he alleged.

Mann said that the recovery of Rs 55 lakh fee (to be paid to an advocate) will surely be done from Amarinder Singh and former Deputy Chief Minister ad Jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

He said that Amarinder and he were MPs together in Lok Sabha and it is on record that Captain’s attendance was merely 6% which was the lowest in India as compared to his own attendance of 90%.

The Congress and the former CM have already trashed the allegations levelled by CM Mann threatening to go to court against him for defaming the leaders.