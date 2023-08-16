Punjab CM Mann Skips Governor’s 'At Home' on I-Day; Purohit Quips 'Maybe He Is Afraid of Cannons'

The war of words between Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seems not just relegated to being acerbic but at times laced with fun and sarcasm. The latest salvo laced with humour has been unleashed by the Governor.

In the ceremonial ‘At Home’ reception hosted by the Governor, on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day at Punjab Raj Bhavan last evening, the noticeable absentee was CM Mann. With the CM on a collision course with the Governor over various issues, his absence at the event raised quite a few eyebrows.

In response to a query about the Chief Minister’s absence, the Governor, in an informal interaction with the media, said invitations for the ceremony were extended to various dignitaries, including the Chief Minister. “The Chief Minister’s office duly acknowledged the receipt of the invitation. He opted not to attend the function. His decision is in line with his own discernment. The CM might have decided to forgo the event as perhaps he is afraid of the ceremonial cannons placed outside Raj Bhavan,” the Governor quipped.

In a speech at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in June, CM Mann stated that cannons were installed outside Raj Bhavan to scare people away.

The ‘At Home’ ceremony at Punjab Raj Bhavan serves as an occasion for dignitaries from various walks of life to come together and strengthen ties, celebrating unity and collaboration, the Governor said.

The two have been at loggerheads over various administrative issues with the Governor consistently accusing Mann of ignoring letters of important public issues written by him.

Mann, on the other hand, has been accusing the Centre of harassing the Chief Minister using the Governor’s office. The Governor had also in the past withheld consent for holding assembly sessions inviting a strong reaction from the AAP government in Punjab.