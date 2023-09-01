Punjab Panchayat Polls: Another Row as ‘Noting on File’ With Signatures of CM Mann, Minister Surfaces Online

A day after the Punjab government suspended two IAS officers, apparently over the panchayat dissolution ‘fiasco’, an alleged internal noting indicating that the controversial order had approval from the top emerged online on Friday putting the CM Bhagwant Mann government in an embarrassing spot. Although the government is yet to respond to the alleged leak, sources in the CMO claimed the noting was being misinterpreted.

The Punjab government on Thursday suspended Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, 1994-batch IAS officer, Principal Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayats; and 2009-batch IAS officer Gurpreet Singh Khaira, Director, Rural Development and Panchayats and ex-officio Special Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayats for a “technically flawed" decision, hours after a U-turn of informing the high court that it was withdrawing the August 10 notification dissolving all gram panchayats in the state.

However, an alleged internal noting on a file pertaining to holding of the panchayat polls surfaced online on Friday morning, showing signatures of both Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Rural Development Minister Laljit Bhullar along with the two IAS officers who were suspended.

The Opposition has been questioning the government as to why action has been taken only against officers, while the minister concerned has been spared.

Now that @BhagwantMann & @BhullarLaljit Minister Panchayats have admitted error of judgment while dissolving Panchayats so why punishment/suspension of officers only as they’re part of the erroneous decision? So going by their own logic why shouldn’t Cm & Minister own… https://t.co/PKypBpSwC7— Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) September 1, 2023

Sources in the CMO said: “The CM and the minister only approved what the officers had put on the file. They were not informed by the officers that the due processes before declaration of elections and dissolution of panchayats were not followed by the officers. Thus, the government had to face embarrassment in the court. As soon as the CM was apprised of this, he immediately ordered the withdrawal of the notification. How can they be responsible for the actions of the officers?”

The alleged leak has triggered a controversy, with the opposition parties cornering the Mann government over the issue. It has also upset the state bureaucracy, with many officers claiming that the two officers placed under suspension were only acting on the instructions of their political bosses.

“What a shame for @BhagwantMann & @BhullarLaljit Panchayats Minister to approve dissolution of Panchayats according to official noting doing the rounds on social media and then make IAS officers scapegoats for their foolish actions. I urge the bureaucracy of Punjab not to become part of their unconstitutional designs bcoz they don’t have the courage to defend you and ultimately you’ll have to face the music later,” posted Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on X, previously Twitter.