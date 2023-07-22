Punjab to Set Up 8 ‘Ultra-modern’ UPSC Coaching Centres, CM Mann Says Aspirants to Get Free Training

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced that eight “ultra-modern” centres will be set up across the state to impart free coaching for examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. The AAP government is concerned about the migration of youth in large numbers to foreign shores for better jobs, while it also wants to enhance the state’s representation in the Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service.

Mann chaired a high-level meeting, where he expressed concern over the declining ratio of the state in central services, especially in exams conducted by the UPSC. He said despite enormous talent, the youth of the state were unable to crack these exams as most of them wanted to go abroad, and that there was a lack of quality training in the state.

The chief minister said the state government was committed to reverse this trend for which these eight coaching centres are being opened across Punjab. He said these centres will provide quality training, free of cost, for clearing the UPSC exams so that youth from the state can serve the country in coveted positions in government.

Mann further said Punjab had a glorious legacy of producing ace bureaucrats, who had made a significant contribution in the socioeconomic development of the country. He said this rich tradition had to be upheld in future as well, in which these centres will play a pivotal role.

The CM said the sole aim of opening these centres in the state was to ensure that Punjabi youth sit in high offices and serve the country. He said training will be free for all students.

Mann asked officials to fine-tune the modalities of entry into the coaching centres and hiring professionals as well as capable staff. He said apart from ensuring regular training at these centres, the state government was also mulling over starting online training for UPSC aspirants. Along with training at these centres, aspirants will also get financial aid from the state government, he added.