RaGa’s Residence to Parl House: Brace for Week 2 of Chaos Amid Cong-BJP War over Delhi Cops’ Move

As Parliament gears up to meet for the second week, early signs show it is likely to be a repeat of what happened the first week.

Things have taken a turn for the worse with the Delhi Police turning up at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep on Sunday morning to question him over his remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that “women are still being sexually assaulted” and asked him to provide information about the “victims" to take up their complaints.

16 मार्च को राहुल गांधी जी को एक नोटिस भेजा गया।जिसमें दिल्ली पुलिस ने उनसे 'भारत जोड़ो यात्रा' में मिली पीड़ित महिलाओं की जानकारी मांगी थी। आज पुलिस नए नोटिस के साथ फिर यही सवाल पूछने आ गई। यह उत्पीड़न, प्रतिशोध और धमकी की राजनीति का नया आयाम बनाया गया है। : @DrAMSinghvi जी pic.twitter.com/0fH1cQZ4x7 — Congress (@INCIndia) March 19, 2023

After over two hours of drama and with legal help from Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Gandhi replied to the police in a four-page letter with a promise that he would give details of the women he spoke about within a fortnight.

But he did not let the police go without some caustic words, calling the action “unprecedented”.

‘CAUSTIC’ RAGA

According to sources privy to the information, who spoke exclusively to News18, Gandhi asked the police if there was some connection between the questions he has asked of the government and his refusal to apologise to the police suddenly turning up.

He has also said he will give all details of the women after speaking to them and that he respects the decision of the women to not complain.

मोदी जी के "परम मित्र" को बचाने की क़वायद में मोदी सरकार पूरी तरह बौख़ला गई है ! 45 दिन बाद, "भारत जोड़ो यात्रा" के विषय में दिल्ली पुलिस को श्री @RahulGandhi के घर पूछताछ के लिए भेजना तानाशाह सरकार का एक और कायरतापूर्ण कारनामा है ! संसद चलाओ, JPC बैठाओ सच्चाई सामने लाओ ! — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 19, 2023

Gandhi is also being advised by P Chidambaram in this matter.

Sources in government told News18 that Gandhi was wrong to say cops had turned up suddenly. They had sent him two notices, but he had not responded and in fact the police was made to wait for hours before they could officially serve the notice.

THE ATTACK

Addressing a joint press conference at the AICC headquarters, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh and national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the move was a clear case of “vendetta, intimidation and harassment" to create an atmosphere against the former Congress chief.

Gehlot warned that the central dispensation was setting a bad precedent by registering cases on statements of opposition leaders made during political campaigns, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union ministers, could face similar action over remarks made in states not ruled by it.

THE COUNTER

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, however, said police should have information about incidents claimed by Gandhi and that is why the Delhi Police followed the legal procedure to meet the Congress leader for details. He took a swipe at the Congress, saying the party is now crying that “democracy is in danger" over the lawful action by the police.

During BJY, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that he met women, who told him that they were raped and molested, but didn’t get justice. Delhi police has been asking for details but Rahul wouldn’t tell. Assuming he didn’t lie then, it shows his feeble commitment towards ensuring justice… pic.twitter.com/7kp9levhpq— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 19, 2023

Gandhi will be in Karnataka tomorrow and he will make this an issue, while in Parliament, the Congress will use this to further attack the Bharatiya Janata Party and government, while insisting Gandhi be allowed time to speak and defend himself.

With PTI Inputs

