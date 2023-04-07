Rahul Created Powerful Narrative Via Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP Trying to 'Divert' Attention: Cong

The Congress on Friday said Rahul Gandhi created a powerful new national narrative through the Bharat Jodo Yatra and alleged that a “rattled BJP" has been trying to “derail, distort, defame and divert".

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said one of the three important issues raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra was growing economic inequality and the main reason for this is skyrocketing inflation.

He also shared a chart comparing the prices of essential commodities in 2013 with that of 2023. Sharing the chart, Ramesh urged people to look at the way household budget has been affected in the last 10 years.

In another tweet, Ramesh said, “Rahul Gandhi created a powerful new national narrative through Bharat Jodo Yatra. It was truly transformational." “A rattled BJP has been trying to derail, distort, defame and divert from that narrative. Sadly some high, supposedly neutral authorities are also engaging in this 4D assault," the Congress leader said.

His remarks come a day after opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, BRS and Samajwadi Party, came together in a show of unity and accused the Modi government of getting the second half of the budget session “washed out", while asserting that if this attitude continues, the country will move towards “dictatorship".

Addressing a joint press conference of opposition leaders at the Constitution Club on Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of not walking the talk on democratic principles and causing disruptions in Parliament to divert attention from the Opposition’s demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

