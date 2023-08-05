Rahul Gandhi as INDIA's PM Pick? Gehlot's Googly Has Cong Enthused But Oppn May Have Chip on Shoulder

Is the stage set for a Prime Minister Narendra Modi versus Rahul Gandhi battle? That’s what many in the Congress want it to be. Post the Supreme Court order, the Grand Old Party is enthused and has begun to project Gandhi as a fearless leader who alone can take on the prime minister.

Behind closed doors, some Congress leaders smirk that a section in the opposition front has compromised or could compromise if the investigation pressure mounts on them.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot set the cat among the pigeons when he said: “Rahul Gandhi is our prime ministerial face. There is no doubt about the fact that if anyone can take on PM Modi, it is him.”

Even before the verdict came, the Congress had begun to subtly project Rahul Gandhi as the leader of the opposition bloc, though on record the party has said it is not interested in the top post.

At the Bengaluru summit, in an outreach to other opposition parties, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said: “We don’t want to pitch for the PM’s post.” But in private, Congress knows that the only way its cadre can be pepped up is if Rahul Gandhi is projected as prime minister. This is even more crucial as in most states, it’s a straight Congress versus BJP fight. Hence, the party needs to assert itself and play the big brother in the opposition camp.

However, here is also where the contradictions within the INDIA front could come out, with equally ambitious parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) harbouring a grudge against the Congress.

As Rahul Gandhi embarks on yet another Bharat Jodo Yatra, the push for him to lead the opposition bloc is bound to get more aggressive and shriller. But there is a cautious concern in the Congress. It’s clear that PM Modi, as of now, has an edge and pitching the 2024 battle as one between him and Rahul Gandhi could further help the BJP.

Amid the deliberations, Congress and Rahul Gandhi are now gearing up for a renewed fight. With a win from Karnataka in the kitty and a hope of more victories in the upcoming state polls, an emboldened Congress feels Rahul Gandhi as the PM face is not such a bad idea.