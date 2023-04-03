Rahul Gandhi Behaving as if He & His Family Are Above Law of Land: Patra

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of behaving as if he and his family are above the law of the land.

Patra alleged Gandhi, who had cast a slur on OBC communities in 2019 and was convicted by a lower court in Gujarat, was visiting Surat during the day to foment trouble.

Gandhi will be in Gujarat’s Surat city on Monday to file the appeal in a court against his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname" remarks.

Patra told a press meet at the BJP office here that, “Rahul must not think he is India and India is Rahul." He also accused Gandhi of behaving as if he and his family are above the law of the land.

“You were convicted by court as you had cast a slur on OBC communities, you can’t take OBCs for granted, you cannot insult them….Don’t forget a tribal woman has become the first President of the country, India has a PM from OBC, there are many from OBC in our cabinet," he said.

Claiming Gandhi has no regard for Indian judiciary, he said after “insulting the OBC community by his casteist comments at a public rally in Surat in 2019, Rahul is going there to add salt to fire, You are exerting pressure on judiciary, you were given the chance to apologise for your cuss words against the OBC community members. But instead you are going to augment the kind of words used against OBC. Rahul Gandhi had been given chance by local court to seek forgiveness, you (Rahul) said you won’t. Why such an arrogance."

“The way your people attacked judiciary, why such hatred for Indian democracy. Now you go out to insult Indian democracy. Look at the audacity," he said.

