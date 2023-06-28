Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Continues in Karol Bagh; Congress Leader Spends Evening Meeting Traders, Fixing Bike

Continuing his public outreach initiative, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited motorcycle mechanics’ workshops in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area. Gandhi, who reached the market around 5:15 pm, interacted with people just like during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and asked the mechanics about the problems they face.

He also interacted with the local businessmen and workers in the market.

Later, Gandhi posted pictures of his interaction with the mechanics on Facebook and wrote: “Learning from the hands that turn the wrenches, and keep the wheels of Bharat moving."

The Congress also shared pictures on social media of the former party chief working on motorcycles and interacting with the mechanics.

“These hands create India. The grease on these clothes is our pride and self respect. Only a people’s hero works to encourage them. Shri Rahul Gandhi with bike mechanics at Karol Bagh in Delhi. ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ continues…," the opposition party said in a post on the social media platform.

In the pictures posted by the Congress, Gandhi can be seen talking to the traders and bike mechanics as he is working on a two-wheeler with a screwdriver.

This is not the first time that the Gandhi scion stepped on the road to interact with common people. Earlier this month, during his US visit, the former MP travelled in a truck from Washington to New York and engaged in a candid conversation with the driver about the everyday lives of Indian-origin truck drivers in the US.

Prior to that, he also took a truck ride from Delhi to Chandigarh to try and understand the problems faced by truck drivers in India.

The former Congress chief, who started his public outreach programme with Bharat Jodo Yatra, has been meeting common people and listening to their problems on a regular basis.

A few days ago, he also visited the Matia Mahal market in old Delhi and the Bengali market and treated himself to popular delicacies there. He also met with civil service aspirants in Mukherjee Nagar and students of Delhi University and interacted with them.

While he was in Bengaluru during campaigning for Karnataka assembly -polls, the Congress leader took a BMTC Bus and Blinkit Bike ride there, other than engaging in conversations with common people in Coffee shops.