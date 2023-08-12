'BJP Can Disqualify Me 50 Times But...': Rahul Gandhi at First Wayanad Visit After Reinstatement as MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on his maiden visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala on Saturday after his Lok Sabha membership was restored following a Supreme Court stay in a defamation case, received a rousing welcome from the Congress-led UDF and stepped up his attack on the BJP.

“They (BJP) are free to disqualify me not once, but 50 or even 100 times, yet they simply cannot separate me from you, because it is the love and affection you have bestowed upon me. We will continue to work together, even though we belong to different political parties, as I love and respect the people of Wayanad," Gandhi said speaking at a meeting organised by the opposition Congress-led UDF alliance in Kalpetta.

The BJP and the RSS do not understand the importance of a family, he said. “They don’t understand that the more they try to separate us, the closer we will become. They think that if they disqualify Rahul Gandhi, his relationship with Wayanad will break. If they disqualify Rahul Gandhi, his relationship with Wayanad will become even stronger," he added.

He also spoke about late Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy. “Even though I am happy to be back but I am sad that Oommen Chandy is not here with us. He was one leader who gave love to all and we will all miss him,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress on Tuesday had announced the late chief minister’s son Chandy Oommen as their candidate for the bypoll to Puthuppally assembly constituency in Kottayam district.

Rahul Gandhi Speaks on Manipur

During his speech, Gandhi also addressed the situation in the violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur, which he had visited a few months ago. He described it as a “never-before-experienced" situation in his 19-year political career.

He recounted two impactful instances involving Manipuri women. “While I’ll narrate two stories, please remember that countless individuals in Manipur have suffered," he said. “Someone’s house has been burnt down, someone’s sister has been raped, and someone’s brother and parents have been killed. It is as if somebody threw kerosene across Manipur and set it on fire…"

He also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the Lok Sabha and said his cabinet members “joked, smiled and had had fun" while attacking Congress, him and the INDIA Opposition alliance.

VIDEO | "The idea of India represents peace among its people. If there is violence and hatred, then that is not India. India is love and affection between its people," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, Kerala. pic.twitter.com/SZvkMgQ2nE— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2023

“He (PM Modi) spoke for two hours (in Parliament), talked about everything - about Congress, about me, about INDIA alliance - but he spoke for only two minutes about Manipur," he added.

“The idea of India represents peace among its people. If there is violence and hatred, then that is not India. India is love and affection between its people," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)