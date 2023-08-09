CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Bharat Mata ki Hatya': Major Drama in Lok Sabha Over RaGa's Lok Sabha Remark; 'Kashmir Files' Invoked
1-MIN READ

'Bharat Mata ki Hatya': Major Drama in Lok Sabha Over RaGa's Lok Sabha Remark; 'Kashmir Files' Invoked

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 13:01 IST

New Delhi, India

The Lok Sabha Secretariat today issued a notification announcing that Rahul Gandhi's disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored (Image: News18)



Union minister Kiren Rijiju sought an apology from Sonia Gandhi'son, while minister Smriti Irani attacked the INDIA bloc over Gandhi's statement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who returned to Lok Sabha after Parliament restored his membership post the Supreme Court, launched a scathing attack on the government over Manipur violence.

“A few days back, I went to Manipur. The truth is Manipur is no longer the same. It has been broken an divided," Gandhi said, adding that ‘Bharat Mata was murdered’. The statement invoked immense anger among that Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla who asked the Congress leader to mind his language.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju sought an apology from Sonia Gandhi’s son, while minister Smriti Irani attacked the INDIA bloc over Gandhi’s statement and said, “You are not India because you define corruption, incompetence." Irani also lashed out at Congress MPs for clapping at statement on “murder of Bharat Mata".

The ruling MPs also asked Gandhi if he visited Rajasthan where multiple cases of crime against women were reported recently. “I am going today," Gandhi replied.

first published:August 09, 2023, 12:55 IST
last updated:August 09, 2023, 13:01 IST