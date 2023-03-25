Rahul Gandhi Disqualified LIVE: Cong Leader May Address Media; Party's All-India Stir to Continue

Live now
Published By: News Desk
Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 08:08 IST
New Delhi, India
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified LIVE Updates: The Congress plans to step up its campaign and carry out a nationwide agitation on Saturday against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha. Former Congress president, Gandhi, was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case for his remark against the ‘Modi surname’. Announcing the countrywide stir, the Congress alleged that the government acted with lightning speed to “gag” Gandhi, and called for taking forward the opposition unity in a systematic manner. Read More
n a blistering attack on the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said Rahul Gandhi, the son of a martyred prime minister, was called ‘Mir Jafar’ and insults were hurled at his family but he would not bow down as he belongs to a family whose members have nurtured democracy by their blood.
In a series of tweets in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi launched an all-out attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Narendra Modi ji, your sycophants called the son of a martyred prime Minister a traitor, Mir Jafar. One of your Chief Minister raised questions as to who is the father of Rahul Gandhi? Following the custom of Kashmiri Pandits, a son wears ‘pagdi’ after his father’s death, maintaining his family’s tradition,” she wrote.
नीरव मोदी और मेहूल चौकसी पे सवाल उठाया…। क्या आपका मित्र गौतम अडानी देश की संसद और भारत की महान जनता से बड़ा हो गया है कि उसकी लूट पर सवाल उठा तो आप बौखला गए?
आप मेरे परिवार को परिवारवादी कहते हैं, जान लीजिए, इस परिवार ने भारत के लोकतंत्र को अपने खून से सींचा…3/4
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 24, 2023
The past 48 hours have showed how the Congress botched up what could have been its moment. They allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to get a headstart, making the entire issue of a casteist remark by the Congress.
The BJP unleashed top ministers who accused Rahul Gandhi of abusing the Other Backward Class (OBC) community. The Congress had only its president, a Dalit himself, to trash this narrative. READ MORE
Even as the Opposition is trying to project they are united amid the disqualification of Congress’s Rahul Gandhi as the Member of Parliament (MP), their stance – be it of the Congress, Rahul Gandhi or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — on the issue has never been consistent throughout. Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case, in line with the 2013 Supreme Court judgment in the Lily Thomas case. READ MORE
Jammu and Kashmir Congress here on Friday held a silent protest against the BJP’s “vendetta politics” and decried Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha earlier in the day. J&K Congress President Vikar Rasool Wani and scores of Congress workers staged their protest at Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu outside party headquarters wearing black badges and masks to condemn its leader’s disqualification. READ MORE
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha is a “deep betrayal” of Gandhian philosophy, an influential Indian-origin Congressman said on Friday. “The expulsion of Rahul Gandhi from parliament is a deep betrayal of Gandhian philosophy and India’s deepest values,” Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna said in a tweet.
“This is not what my grandfather sacrificed years in jail for,” Khanna said. Khanna represents Silicon Valley in the US House of Representatives.
Khanna, who is the Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian- Americans, has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention on this issue. “You have the power to reverse this decision for the sake of Indian democracy,” Khanna said in another tweet.
The expulsion of Rahul Gandhi from parliament is a deep betrayal of Gandhian philosophy and India’s deepest values. This is not what my grandfather sacrificed years in jail for. @narendramodi you have the power to reverse this decision for the the sake of Indian democracy. https://t.co/h85qlYMn1J
— Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) March 24, 2023
The Congress on Friday announced a nationwide agitation against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, alleging that the government acted with lightning speed to “gag” him, and called for taking forward the opposition unity in a systematic manner.
Soon after Gandhi’s disqualification by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the Congress leadership got into a huddle at the party headquarters and deliberated on the way forward.
Top Congress leaders, including former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Rajiv Shukla and Tariq Anwar, and senior leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid and Pawan Kumar Bansal among others attended the meeting where the party decided to take this forward into a “Jan Andolan”.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to 2 years in jail by a Surat court on Thursday, over a 2019 criminal defamation case against him. The case pertained to his controversial ‘Modi Surname’ remark, which led to a BJP leader filing the case against him. But, did you know, this was not the first time Rahul Gandhi landed in trouble due to a defamation case against him? In fact, the Congress leader has faced similar charges six times before, most of them being criminal defamation cases. READ MORE
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha and stripped of his MP title on Friday, following his conviction by the Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case. Reacting to the developments following his 2-year jail sentence, Rahul took to Twitter and wrote, “I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any cost.” The move came shortly after the Congress’ top brass, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, met on Friday to deliberate on the party’s strategy going forward. READ MORE
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders say that the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP is an “automatic” event given the 2013 Supreme Court judgment in the Lily Thomas case and pointed out that the Congress has still not shown the urgency to go to a sessions court to secure a stay on the conviction. READ MORE
12, Tughlaq Lane in Lutyens’ Delhi has been synonymous with Rahul Gandhi since it was first allotted to the Congress leader in 2004 when he won his first Lok Sabha election, from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. In 2019, Gandhi lost the Amethi seat and a remark made that same year may now end up costing him the prestigious address. READ MORE
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a member of the Lok Sabha ignited an already explosive political showdown between the BJP and the Congress. The disqualification notice comes a day after a Surat court found Rahul Gandhi guilty of defamation for a 2019 campaign trail remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname. READ MORE
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case. Announcing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said that it was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction. READ MORE
Rahul Gandhi is likely to address the media for the first time after disqualification at 1:00 pm today, where he could talk about his future course of action. Moreover, Congress also plans to take a legal route and approach the court against Gandhi’s conviction in the criminal defamation case and his swift disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament.
As part of the protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Loksabha, Wayanad District Congress Committee has announced that it will observe ‘Black Day’ today.
Soon after Gandhi’s disqualification by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday, the Congress leadership got into a huddle at the party headquarters and deliberated on the way forward. Top Congress leaders, including former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Rajiv Shukla and Tariq Anwar, and senior leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid and Pawan Kumar Bansal among others attended the meeting where the party decided to take this forward into a “Jan Andolan”.
Congress general secretary Ramesh said, “We will go all over the country as Rahul Gandhi was deliberately disqualified for raising his voice against the Modi government on the Adani issue, on the government’s foreign policy and the clean chit given to China for incursions at the border.”
Ramesh said the BJP was rattled by the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which, he said, became a movement. The Congress leadership also welcomed the statements of support of all opposition leaders, he said, and asserted that “we should now take the issue of opposition unity forward in a systematic way”.
“It was noted today that many opposition parties have condemned the action taken unilaterally with such lightning speed to disqualify Rahul Gandhi,” he said.
“It is also heartening to note that parties which were not part of this floor coordination have now issued public statements condemning this action of disqualification of Rahul Gandhi,” Ramesh said.
The Congress’ state units and frontal organisations will launch programmes across the country and they will begin from Monday with a countrywide agitation, he said.
“We will go all over the country saying that Rahul Gandhi has been deliberately disqualified as he has been raising his voice against the Modi government on various issues, including demonetisation, GST, foreign policy, and the government’s intentions and policies,” Ramesh said.
Urging people to “understand the chronology”, the Congress leader said nine days after Gandhi’s Adani speech in Lok Sabha on February 7, the defamation case against him was fast-tracked by the complainant, who withdrew his own stay in the high court on February 16.
On February 27, the arguments resumed after a year and on March 17, the judgment was reserved, he said, adding that the verdict was pronounced on March 23. “This is no coincidence,” Ramesh added.
In a tweet later, he said the prime minister was using the G20 to proclaim to the world that India is the ‘Mother of Democracy’.
“That Mother is weeping today at the Murder of Democracy in India,” Ramesh alleged.
Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha a day after his conviction in the Modi surname defamation case. The Gandhi scion who represents the Wayanad parliamentary constituency of Kerala was disqualified under provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People’s Act.
Rahul was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark. The case against Rahul was filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?”
Reacting to the Congress’ allegations against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP, Union Minister Anurag Thakur during a press conference in New Delhi said that Rahul is the “epitome of unparliamentary behaviour” and that today people of Wayanad have got rid of him.
He also said: “A member of the Lok Sabha for so long, from 2009 to 2014. Never been able to ask questions for Amethi in five years. Participated in only 21 debates in all these years. This in itself tells about them. Rahul Gandhi thinks he is above the government, law and people of India.”
“Use of indecent language, work of insulting, speaking bad words… all this had become his habit. He used to think that he can speak anything, without facing any consequences. No one in the country can say anything to you. He considered himself above everything,” the BJP leader added.
In a joint press conference, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Rahul Gandhi has been convicted in a defamation case and sentenced to two-year prison term. As per the law, conviction leads to disqualification from parliament membership.”
He also added, “Congress party, especially Rahul’s family, wants a separate IPC for him. Under this IPC, he shouldn’t be convicted. They want a separate judiciary for him. However, they fail to understand that in a democracy the law is equal for all.”
