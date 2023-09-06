CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rahul Gandhi Leaves for Europe Tour: Sources
1-MIN READ

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 09:30 IST

New Delhi, India

He is also slated to participate in a meeting of the Labour Union of France in Paris on September 9. Thereafter, he will visit Norway, where he will address a diaspora event in Oslo on September 10

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday left for an almost week-long Europe tour during which he will hold meetings with European Union (EU) lawyers, students and the Indian diaspora, sources said.

Gandhi will meet a group of EU lawyers in Brussels on September 7 and also hold a similar meeting in The Hague, they said.

According to the sources, the former Congress president will address students at a university in Paris on September 8.

He is also slated to participate in a meeting of the Labour Union of France in Paris on September 9. Thereafter, he will visit Norway, where he will address a diaspora event in Oslo on September 10, they said.

Gandhi is likely to return by September 11, a day after the G20 summit concludes.

The G20 Leaders Summit will be held from September 9-10 in Delhi.

India is hosting the G20 summit in its capacity as the current president of the grouping and it is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:September 06, 2023, 09:30 IST
last updated:September 06, 2023, 09:30 IST