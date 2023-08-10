'Affectionate Gesture': Ex-colleague Priyanka Chaturvedi's Support to Rahul in 'Flying Kiss' Row

Shiv Sena (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi extended support to ex-colleague and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the row over his alleged ‘flying kiss’ in the Lok Sabha yesterday, and called it an “affectionate” gesture.

“I don’t understand that when he was speaking, all the ministers were standing up. Ministers were creating obstructions. He made an affectionate gesture, what problem do you have with it? You are habitual of so much hatred that you fail to understand any gesture of love, of affection," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday alleged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of giving a flying kiss while leaving Lok Sabha and said only a “misogynistic" man could do this.

“The one who was given the chance to speak before I displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members in it. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country…" Irani said.

In a video, Gandhi is seen seemingly blowing a flying kiss after his speech, but it wasn’t directed towards Irani.

Rahul Gandhi Blew Flying Kiss after end of his speech in Parliament which even has Female Mps.After Wink & Hug now Kiss in Parliament, such a Disgrace!! #RahulGandhiMP #SmritiIrani pic.twitter.com/gjgtMSUykP — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) August 9, 2023

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani says, “I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament.… pic.twitter.com/xjEePHKPKN— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

Priyanka Chaturvedi further said that Rahul Gandhi’s words were not driven by animosity, despite his disqualification from the parliament.

“You disqualified Rahul Gandhi as an MP and ousted him from his residence. He came back after winning his cases. Still, he is not talking to you out of hatred. If you have a problem, it is your problem and nobody else’s," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader added.