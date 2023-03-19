CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rahul Gandhi on Three-day Visit to Karnataka to Kickstart Poll Campaign

PTI

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 14:55 IST

Bengaluru, India

As per his itinerary, the leader will arrive at the Hubballi airport and go to Belagavi by road. (File Image/ Reuters)

As per his itinerary, the leader will arrive at the Hubballi airport and go to Belagavi by road. (File Image/ Reuters)

In view of the Assembly elections due by May, the Congress leader will participate in two programmes in Belagavi in North Karnataka and Kunigal in Tumakuru district

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday embarked on a three-day visit to Karnataka attending a series of programmes starting from Sunday, the Congress party said. In view of the Assembly elections due by May, the Congress leader will participate in two programmes in Belagavi in North Karnataka and Kunigal in Tumakuru district.

As per his itinerary, the leader will arrive at the Hubballi airport and go to Belagavi by road. The Wayanad MP will hold a meeting with the Congress leaders and workers regarding the preparations made for the ‘Yuvakranti Samavesha’ in Belagavi, which is scheduled on Monday afternoon.

He will later fly to Bengaluru the same evening and will have night halt here.

Gandhi will then travel to Kunigal on Tuesday where he will attend ‘Praja Dhwani’ event.

After attending the event, he will return to Bengaluru.

Congress leaders have claimed that they will win about 140 to 150 seats in the Assembly elections this time. PTI GMS SS 4/22/2022 SS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 19, 2023, 14:55 IST
last updated:March 19, 2023, 14:55 IST
