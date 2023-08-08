Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0: Rahul Gandhi to Undertake Gujarat-Meghalaya Padayatra, Says Maha Cong Chief

After his mass campaign ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will now undertake a fresh padayatra from Gujarat to Meghalaya, MPCC president Nana Patole announced on Tuesday. This comes days after Gandhi regained her Lok Sabha membership following the Supreme Court’s stay on his conviction in the “Modi" surname case.

The Maharashtra Congress president did not reveal the schedule of Rahul Gandhi’s next padayatra adding that the dates will be announced later.

Giving out the details, Patole said he will himself lead the padayatra in the eastern Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, which comprises districts of Wardha, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Gondia, Bhandara and Nagpur.

Additionally, the leader of the Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar will lead the march in Amravati, Washim, Buldhana, Akola and Yavatmal.

Similarly, former CM Prithviraj Chavan will lead the march in western Maharashtra, while Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad will head the yatra in the financial capital, he said.

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat will be in charge of the programme in north Maharashtra, while former chief minister Ashok Chavan will lead the padayatra in the Marathwada region, Patole said.

Patole added that a bus yatra will also be conducted in September to reach out to the masses and expose the BJP-led government at the Centre and the Eknath Shinde dispensation in Maharashtra.

Patole said the Congress leader will be accorded a grand welcome by the party when he arrives in Mumbai after the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership for a meeting of the opposition alliance INDIA at the end of this month.

The former Congress president had embarked on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in September last year and it culminated in January-end after covering some 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

(With PTI inputs)