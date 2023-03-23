My religion is based on truth and non-violence, said Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, citing a quote from Mahatma Gandhi after a Surat court sentenced him to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname” remarks.

“My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it - Mahatma Gandhi," the Congress MP tweeted as his party workers hit the streets in Delhi, Mumbai and Dehradun protesting against Wayanad lawmaker’s conviction.

He also remembered Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs’ Day. Gandhi said that he’s holding the hem of truth and courage. “Fighting fearlessly for the country. We have learned from these brave sons of Mother India. Long live the revolution," the Congress leader tweeted.

His sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too said that her brother “has never been afraid, nor will he ever be scared" to speak the truth. “The entire government machinery is trying to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi. He will continue to raise his voice for the people of the country. The power of truth and the love of crores of countrymen are with him,” she tweeted.

The Congress has said Gandhi will file an appeal against the Surat court’s order. The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma, which held Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500, also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court, the Congress leader’s lawyer Babu Mangukiya said.

What is IPC 499, 500

IPC 499 states that whoever, by words either spoken or intended to be read, or by signs or by visible representations, makes or publishes any imputation concerning any person intending to harm, or knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm, the reputation of such person, is said, to defame that person.

Section 500 of the IPC pertains to punishment for defamation. The rule says, “Whoever defames another shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both."

Will Rahul Gandhi be Expelled from Lok Sabha?

The BJP had already demanded for the Congress leader’s expulsion from Parliament for “insulting Indian democracy" at a university in the UK. They are likely to rake up the demand again with an added advantage of the Surat court conviction.

The conviction in a criminal defamation case, however, will not immediately disqualify him as a Member of Parliament. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Congress retains the option to go to a higher court, which, the party said, is one its legal team will pursue.

The report quoted a Supreme Court lawyer, Muhammad Khan, as saying that Gandhi and the Congress’ legal team are not going to waste any time to get a stay on the Surat court’s order.

