Rahul Gandhi Relishes Gol Gappas, 'Mohabbat Ka Sharbat' As He Visits Old Delhi, Bengali Market | Photos
1-MIN READ

Rahul Gandhi Relishes Gol Gappas, 'Mohabbat Ka Sharbat' As He Visits Old Delhi, Bengali Market | Photos

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 23:51 IST

Delhi, India

People throng a market in Old Delhi during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit on April 18. (Image: Congress Twitter handle)

People throng a market in Old Delhi during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit on April 18. (Image: Congress Twitter handle)

Gandhi, who returned to Delhi after campaigning for the party in poll-bound Karnataka, visited old Delhi's Chandni Chowk, which is abuzz with activity during the month of Ramzan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a break from the political hustle and visited the Matia Mahal market in old Delhi and the Bengali market in the Mandi House area to treat himself to some popular dishes, including gol gappas and chaat.

Gandhi, who returned to Delhi after campaigning for the party in poll-bound Karnataka, visited old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, which is abuzz with activity during the month of Ramzan.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a market in Old Delhi on April 18. (Image: PTI)

Wearing a blue T-shirt and surrounded by Special Protection Group (SPG) security, he visited a famous ‘sharbat’ vendor in the Matia Mahal area and other street food eateries. He treated himself to fruits and also had a taste of ‘gol gappas’ at Nathu sweets at the Bengali market.

In the pictures shared on social media, Gandhi was seen mobbed by the people who were elated to see the former Congress chief. He also interacted with some people and then went straight to a gol gappa stall and enjoyed the chat.

A large crowd gathered around him in old Delhi’s narrow streets and even raised slogans.

People throng a market during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit in Old Delhi on April 18. (Image: PTI)

Gandhi has often been seen visiting popular eating joints in the national capital.

He was on March 23 sentenced to two years in jail by a court in Gujarat’s Surat in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his “why all thieves have the Modi surname" remark. A day later, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the case. The Gandhi scion had made those remarks at Kolar in April 2019 during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

(with inputs from PTI)

first published:April 18, 2023, 23:36 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 23:51 IST