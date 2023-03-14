​Rahul Gandhi Should Speak Responsibly, Has No Moral Right to Speak on Democracy: RSS Gen Secy Hosabale

In one of the first reactions from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Congress MPs’ repeated attacks, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should “speak more responsibly” and see the reality.

Hosabale said there is no need for a comment on what Gandhi has said as he “goes by his political agenda”. He said that this wasn’t the first time that any Congressman attacked the Sangh.

“The Congress ancestors, too, had attacked Sangh in the past. But everyone knows the reality [of Sangh]. He should speak responsibly," added Hosabale.

Responding to questions on Gandhi’s remarks in the UK, attacking the Indian democracy, the RSS senior functionary said, “During the Emergency in 1975, I was sent to jail. The Congress had sent thousands of people like me to jail to kill democracy and in a way had made the whole of India a jail. Does he have the right to speak on democracy? Till date no apology has been given. If democracy was in danger, would so many people be here? There is democracy in the country only when they win the elections. Parliament is running. We will continue to do our work. The elephant will keep moving forward. They have a political agenda. Their forefathers have also said a lot about the Sangh, but the country knows about the Sangh."

Hosabale was addressing media at the conclusion of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha held in Panipat.

On the matter of including women in the Shakhas and on decision-making positions, Hosabale said, “There was no discussion on this, but the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti works on it. Women run shakhas there. This time, we have discussed setting up a branch of domestic workers once in three months. This has been considered in terms of women’s participation and women are already in decision-making roles in many organisations."

When asked about Sangh’s outreach to Muslims, Hosabale said RSS leaders are meeting Muslim intellectuals and their spiritual leaders on their invitation.

On the question on the comment made by religious leader Tauqir Raza on Muslim nation, Hosabale said, “The people who broke the country, the ‘tukde tukde’ gang have got a reply. This happened from the university, there is no dearth of people to answer them and the government takes legal action. We will take this to society. The forces that break the country are working everywhere. We have to be alarmed by this. Conversion is done several times. Demographic change is a threat to the country, it needs to be stopped. We do not talk of population control but of population imbalance."

On same-sex marriage issue in the Apex court, Hosabale said that the RSS agrees with the government’s view submitted in the court.

“Marriage can take place between two opposite genders. It’s a sanskar in Hindu dharma. Vivah is not a contract. It means two individuals get married and live together not for themselves, but for society and people," said the senior RSS functionary.

On the debate of distorted history and Hindutva, he said, “Some people have cursed Hindutva. Work has been done to present distorted history. The correct history will have to be told. There are some shortcomings in Hindu society like untouchability, they have to be removed. We have to take forward our culture according to the present time."

