'Only a Misogynistic Man Could...': Smriti Irani Tears into Rahul Gandhi For 'Undignified Conduct' in Parliament

In another unusual scene at the Parliament, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave a flying kiss while leaving Lok Sabha and said only a “misogynistic" man could do this.

A visibly upset Irani, while addressing the lower house during no-trust debate, said that she wants to object to something that has happened, adding that “the one who was given the chance to speak before me (referring to Gandhi), displayed indecency before leaving."

“It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members in it. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country…" Irani said.

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani says, “I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament.… pic.twitter.com/xjEePHKPKN— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

She added, that these are the “Lakshan" of this family (Gandhis), while the Parliament from both sides of the aisle reacted with noises, hoots, agreements and disagreements.

This comes as Irani tore apart the Opposition alliance ‘I.N.D.I.A,’ saying that they are not the country as it is not corrupt.

“You are not India, for India is not corrupt. India believes in merit, not in dynasty, and today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British – Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds place in India…”

Irani was speaking after Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the saffron party in his speech on the no-confidence motion against the Centre.