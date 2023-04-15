CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Pilot vs GehlotAtiq AhmedRahul GandhiBJP Karnataka ListJalandhar Bypoll
Home » Politics » Rahul Gandhi to Address Congress Rally Tomorrow in Kolar Where He Made Remark on Modi Surname
1-MIN READ

Rahul Gandhi to Address Congress Rally Tomorrow in Kolar Where He Made Remark on Modi Surname

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 10:16 IST

Bengaluru, India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on March 23 sentenced to two years in jail by a court in Gujarat’s Surat in a 2019 criminal defamation case (Image: PTI/File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on March 23 sentenced to two years in jail by a court in Gujarat’s Surat in a 2019 criminal defamation case (Image: PTI/File)

Several senior Congress leaders including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC chief D K Shivakumar, legislature party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are also expected to participate in the events

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a party rally on Sunday in Kolar, the same place where he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he was convicted of criminal defamation and also stripped of his Parliament membership.

According to state Congress sources, the former AICC president will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday morning, and travel to Kolar where he will address the ‘Jai Bharat’ rally organised by the party.

In the evening, Gandhi will inaugurate the newly constructed ‘Indira Gandhi Bhavan’ - office and auditorium with a seating capacity of 750 people - near Karnataka PCC office in Bengaluru.

Several senior Congress leaders including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC chief D K Shivakumar, legislature party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are expected to participate in the events.

The rally was first scheduled on April 5, which was then postponed to April 9, and finally to April 16, due to poll preparation and candidate selection process, among other reasons, Congress sources said.

Gandhi was on March 23 sentenced to two years in jail by a court in Gujarat’s Surat in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his “why all thieves have the Modi surname" remark. A day later, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the case. The Gandhi scion had made those remarks at Kolar in April, 2019 during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

RELATED NEWS

His visit on Sunday is important for the party ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Kolar is significant as Siddaramaiah has expressed his wish to contest from there, as his second seat. He has already been fielded from Varuna in Mysuru district.

Congress has not yet named its candidate for the Kolar seat.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. congress
  2. karnataka elections 2023
  3. Kolar
  4. Rahul Gandhi
first published:April 15, 2023, 10:16 IST
last updated:April 15, 2023, 10:16 IST