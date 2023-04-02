CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SambhajinagarAmit Shah in BiharKarnataka Elections Rahul GandhiBJP Leader Shot Dead
Home » Politics » Rahul Gandhi to File Appeal in Gujarat Court on April 3 Against Conviction in Defamation Case
1-MIN READ

Rahul Gandhi to File Appeal in Gujarat Court on April 3 Against Conviction in Defamation Case

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 16:02 IST

Surat, India

Rahul's legal team has done all the preparation, sources have said (PTI Photo)

Rahul's legal team has done all the preparation, sources have said (PTI Photo)

"A petition challenging the lower court order will be filed in the sessions court of Surat on Monday, with Rahul Gandhi remaining present," a member of his legal team said requesting anonymity.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday file an appeal before a court in Surat in Gujarat against his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

Gandhi is likely to remain present in the sessions court when the plea will be filed challenging the lower court’s order sentencing him to two years in jail, sources said on Sunday.

“A petition challenging the lower court order will be filed in the sessions court of Surat on Monday, with Rahul Gandhi remaining present," a member of his legal team said requesting anonymity.

Senior state and national leaders of the Congress will accompany him to Surat, sources said.

RELATED NEWS

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma here had on March 23 convicted Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname” remarks.

It had held 52-year-old Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500.

The court had also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to appeal in a higher court.

Gandhi was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by the Surat court in the criminal defamation case.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
Tags:
  1. Rahul Gandhi
first published:April 02, 2023, 16:02 IST
last updated:April 02, 2023, 16:02 IST