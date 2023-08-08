CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » 'Mera Ghar Poora Hindustan Hai': Rahul Gandhi on Getting His 12 Tughlaq Lane Govt Bungalow Back
'Mera Ghar Poora Hindustan Hai': Rahul Gandhi on Getting His 12 Tughlaq Lane Govt Bungalow Back

Reported By: Pallavi Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 15:38 IST

New Delhi, India

According to Housing Committee sources, the house is vacant and the Wayanad MP is to get the bungalow back. (Photo: PTI file)

Rahul Gandhi was allotted 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow in 2004 when he became a Member of Parliament (MP) for the first time from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was reinstated as Lok Sabha MP following the Supreme Court’s stay on his conviction in the “Modi" surname case, is likely to get back his old home— official bungalow at 12, Tughlak Lane in New Delhi.

According to Housing Committee sources, the house is vacant and the Wayanad MP is to get the bungalow back.

“Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai," said the Congress leader when asked to comment the development.

Rahul Gandhi was allotted 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow in 2004 when he became a Member of Parliament (MP) for the first time from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi. Over the years, 12, Tughlaq Lane has emerged as the second power centre to 10, Janpath. Party leaders who longed and looked for solution began to arrive at the bungalow.

On April 22, the former Congress chief vacated his official residence and moved to his mother Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10 Janpath in the national capital.

