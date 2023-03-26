CHANGE LANGUAGE
Politics
1-MIN READ

'Dis'Qualified MP': Rahul Gandhi's New Twitter Bio With Intended Pun

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 26, 2023, 11:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter bio now says 'Dis'Qualified MP', a day after his disqualification from Lok Sabha following his sentence in the criminal defamation case of 2019 over Modi surname

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter bio now says “Dis’Qualified MP", two days after his disqualification from Lok Sabha following his sentence in the criminal defamation case of 2019 over Modi surname.

A court in Gujarat’s Surat held Congress leader Rahul Gandhi guilty on Thursday in the 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname" remarks.

The court also announced a two-year jail term as quantum of punishment, however, Gandhi was granted bail and the sentence was suspended for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

The case was filed against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

A day after his sentence, the Congress leader was disqualified from Lok Sabha.

Announcing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said following his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of the House from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March 2023.

The disqualification bars 52-year-old Gandhi, a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

first published:March 26, 2023, 11:20 IST
