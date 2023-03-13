UK Remarks Row: BJP Wants Apology from Rahul, Sedition Case; Cong Calls PM 'Dictator' in Return

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks he made in London that microphones in the Indian Parliament are often silenced against the Opposition.

Rahul Gandhi, speaking in London, had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under brutal attack and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

As the second part of the Budget session commenced on Monday, BJP leaders slammed the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi for “attacking India’s democracy". The Congress called PM Modi ‘dictator’ in return.

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed Rahul Gandhi’s remarks an attack on India’s pride, Union minister Giriraj Singh sought sedition case against the Congress scion.

Rahul Gandhi in London said that MPs were not allowed to speak in Parliament. This is an insult to Lok Sabha. The House speaker should take action against him on this statement. A sedition case should be registered against him for insulting our democracy: Union Minister Giriraj said at the Parliament complex.

Singh, seeking action against Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleged that Gandhi spoke like the “tukde-tukde gang" during his visit to the UK.

Last week, Gandhi told British parliamentarians that functioning microphones in the Lok Sabha are often silenced against the Opposition. “Our mikes are not out of order, they are functioning, but you still can’t switch them on. That’s happened to me a number of times while I am speaking,” the Congress leader had said.

Singh called Gandhi’s remarks “utter lies".

Law minister Kiren Rijiju too slammed Gandhi in a tweet.

“It’s most unfortunate that one MP of India went to London and appealed foreign countries to intervene in the internal matters of India. We all are proud of our democracy and cherish our democratic legacies. Indians will never ever allow the foreign powers to rule India again," Rijiju tweeted.

Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh stood up, and charged that Gandhi has tried to defame India in London through his remarks on Indian democracy.

“Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of the Lok Sabha, had gone to London and tried to ‘discredit’ India and said the democratic system in India is completely crumbling. He also said that foreign powers should save India’s democracy. He tried to ‘deeply hurt’ India’s honour and prestige,” he said.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned till 2 pm amid an uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks, with the government demanding an apology from him.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, meanwhile, defended his party colleague anf said “Rahul Gandhi didn’t say what he’s accused of".

“This is blatant kind of politics because Rahul Gandhi didn’t say what he’s accused of. He specified that ‘we’ll solve issues internally and just want everyone to be aware, Indian democracy is global public good’. There’s nothing that he needs to apologise for," Shashi Tharoor said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also hit back at the central government for raising Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks in Parliament, saying those “crushing" democracy are talking of saving it.

Calling PM Modi a “dictator", Kharge said BJP is crushing and destroying democracy and talking of saving democracy and the country’s pride. He said that there was no rule of law.

“They are ‘suppressing’ opposition parties through ‘misuse’ of agencies. This is like ‘ulta chor kotwal ko daante’ [pot calling the kettle black]," news agency PTI quoted the Congress chief as saying.

Kharge alleged that PM Modi has “ridiculed" India abroad several times and cited examples of his speeches in China, South Korea, Canada, UAE.

(With PTI inputs)

