CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :No Confidence MotionElections Parliament Monsoon SessionCorruption Raghav Chadha
Home » Politics » Rahul Gandhi Wears Traditional Shawl, Dances With Tribal Toda Community Members in TN | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Rahul Gandhi Wears Traditional Shawl, Dances With Tribal Toda Community Members in TN | WATCH

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 20:24 IST

Wayanad, India

Rahul Gandhi was presented with a traditional shawl upon his arrival. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi was presented with a traditional shawl upon his arrival. (PTI)

The video of Gandhi's dance with the tribals dawning a folk shawl has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the Wayanad MP can be seen joining the artists of the Toda tribal community to perform their tribal dance in the Muthunadu village near Ooty

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was recently reinstated as a member of parliament, was on Saturday seen dancing with the tribal community ahead of his visit to his constituency Wayanad.

The video of Gandhi’s dance with the tribals dawning a folk shawl has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the Wayanad MP can be seen joining the artists of the Toda tribal community to perform their tribal dance in the Muthunadu village near Ooty.

Gandhi was presented with a traditional shawl upon his arrival from Coimbatore by road and also tasted their local food.

The Congress leader also visited the temple of the tribal deity while he was on his way to the constituency in Kerala when he stopped at Muthunadumandu to interact with the tribal community members.

In an overwhelming reaction, the leader was wished by the Toda women that he should return as Prime Minister as General Elections are slated to take place this year.

Reportedly, he witnessed the traditional sport ‘Ilavattakkal’, wherein young women use all their might to lift a round boulder.

Rahul Gandhi’s Visit to Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday welcomed by workers of the Congress-led UDF on his maiden visit to his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, in Kerala after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.

Hundreds of Congress workers, who assembled at the reception venue here, raised slogans in support of Gandhi.

Attacking the Centre on Manipur Ethnic violence issue and said that the prime minister spoke for hours on the no-confidence motion in the parliament while in Manipur he spoke only for two minutes.

The Congress leader added that PM Modi is more concerned about politics than about real issues.

Tags:
  1. Rahul Gandhi
  2. Wayanad
  3. congress
  4. viral news
first published:August 12, 2023, 20:24 IST
last updated:August 12, 2023, 20:24 IST