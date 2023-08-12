Rahul Gandhi Wears Traditional Shawl, Dances With Tribal Toda Community Members in TN | WATCH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was recently reinstated as a member of parliament, was on Saturday seen dancing with the tribal community ahead of his visit to his constituency Wayanad.

The video of Gandhi’s dance with the tribals dawning a folk shawl has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the Wayanad MP can be seen joining the artists of the Toda tribal community to perform their tribal dance in the Muthunadu village near Ooty.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with members of the Toda tribal community in Muthunadu village near Ooty in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/g7iBVcKhTJ— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

Gandhi was presented with a traditional shawl upon his arrival from Coimbatore by road and also tasted their local food.

The Congress leader also visited the temple of the tribal deity while he was on his way to the constituency in Kerala when he stopped at Muthunadumandu to interact with the tribal community members.

In an overwhelming reaction, the leader was wished by the Toda women that he should return as Prime Minister as General Elections are slated to take place this year.

Reportedly, he witnessed the traditional sport ‘Ilavattakkal’, wherein young women use all their might to lift a round boulder.

Rahul Gandhi’s Visit to Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday welcomed by workers of the Congress-led UDF on his maiden visit to his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, in Kerala after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.

Hundreds of Congress workers, who assembled at the reception venue here, raised slogans in support of Gandhi.

Attacking the Centre on Manipur Ethnic violence issue and said that the prime minister spoke for hours on the no-confidence motion in the parliament while in Manipur he spoke only for two minutes.

The Congress leader added that PM Modi is more concerned about politics than about real issues.