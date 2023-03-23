Rahul Gandhi's Conviction: Congress Calls Oppn Meet on Friday, to Challenge ‘Erroneous’ Judgment

The Congress has called a meeting of the opposition leaders on Friday at 10 am over the conviction of Rahul Gandhi by a Surat court in a defamation case.

Speaking to reporters, Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Over 50 MPs met at Mallikarjun Kharge’s house today. Tomorrow, at 10 am, he has called all opposition parties’ MPs for a meeting.”

Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by the court earlier in the day in connection with the 2019 criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark. The defamation case was filed against him on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

To protest against the jail sentence, Ramesh said the opposition leaders will take out a march from 11:30 am to 12:00 noon to Vijay Chowk. “We have asked the President for her time tomorrow (to present the case),” he added.

Ramesh said this after a meeting — chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge — of top party leaders at his residence to discuss the situation arising out of Gandhi’s conviction and whether he should attend Parliament. Sources said the meeting took place as Gandhi faces disqualification from Lok Sabha in the wake of his conviction and two years sentence.

Ramesh said that Congress president Kharge will hold meetings tomorrow evening to discuss the events to be held in different states to protest Gandhi’s conviction. “This verdict on Rahul Gandhi is an example of the Modi government’s dirty politics. We will fight this legally and politically,” he added.

Reacting to the sentencing, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the trial court has given a 170-page judgment that is still subject to translation and the party is working towards filing an appeal against it in a higher court.

“We believe that this is full of errors and legally unsustainable in conclusion. But make no mistake generally…all your (government’s) efforts to create a chilling effect, a throttling effect, strangulating effect on open, fearless speech relating to the public interest will not stop either Rahul Gandhi or the Congress party,” he told reporters at a press conference in New Delhi.

Singhvi said the Congress has faith in the judiciary and will seek legal recourse to the Surat court’s verdict and get relief.

The Supreme Court in a 2013 verdict had said that any MP or MLA stands disqualified from the time of his conviction if a sentence of two or more years is pronounced.

Asked about the issue of Gandhi being disqualified, Singhvi said as far as the government is concerned, Gandhi has sought to be de-facto excluded from Parliament already for the last several days and weeks. “What is the point of him going to Parliament and speaking where he is not allowed to speak before a prior apology? What is the point of supposedly talking in Parliament when the government of the day itself is disrupting it,” he asked.

Kharge, meanwhile, alleged that the BJP-led government wants to get Gandhi removed from Lok Sabha through disqualification as he speaks the truth. Speaking at a book launch function, he said now “attempts are being made by taking refuge under laws to silence everyone”.

“They (government) want to get him ousted (from Lok Sabha). The person who speaks the truth and exposes you, you want to remove him through such means. Nobody gets two years jail for defamation, someone is given one year, six months, or apology is sought, but the provision for (disqualification) is two years and that is why they have applied it in complete,” Kharge said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also defended her brother and slammed the BJP, saying that a “scared machinery of power is trying to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi through ‘saam, daam, dand, bhed’ (using every trick in the book)”

“My brother has never been afraid, nor will he ever be. He has lived his life speaking the truth, will continue to speak the truth, will continue to raise the voice of the people of the country,” she said.

BJP demands apology from Rahul Gandhi

The BJP, however, asserted that the law has to take its course if Rahul Gandhi abuses people and slammed the Congress over its criticism of his conviction, asking whether the opposition party wants “complete freedom" for him to “abuse” others.

BJP leader and former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad cautioned Gandhi, saying he will find himself facing “more troubles” if he doesn’t refrain from making defamatory remarks, while Union Minister Piyush Goyal asked the Congress leader to apologise for his series of “defamatory" comments.

Both leaders also hit out at Kharge for questioning the court’s order and accused him of contempt of court.

My religion is based on truth and non-violence: Gandhi

Gandhi after appearing before the Surat court returned to Delhi and was accorded a welcome at the domestic airport on his arrival. Some Congress MPs and leaders who were present at the airport later held a meeting with him at his residence, sources said.

In his first reaction after his jail sentence, Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi on truth and non-violence.

“My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get to it — Mahatma Gandhi,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, he paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their martyrdom day and said he has learnt to fight fearlessly for the country from these brave sons of Mother India.

(With PTI inputs)

