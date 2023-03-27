CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification from Parliament: Odisha Congress Protest Gets Support from Many Oppn Parties
1-MIN READ

Reported By: Ajesh Mallick & Sumant Sundaray

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 23:21 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament followed his conviction and sentencing for two years by a Gujarat court in a criminal defamation case. (File photo/PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power at the Centre, said nobody is above the law. The state's ruling Biju Janata Dal said it is the Congress's internal affair

The budget session of the Odisha assembly witnessed a ruckus on Monday over the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Parliament. Congress MLAs wearing black clothes as a mark of protest triggered an uproar in the House. The speaker adjourned the House till 4pm. Congress MLAs met the governor on the issue, gave him a memorandum, and the party decided to hold protests across the state. The CPI(M), SP, BSP, RJD, JD(U), and some other regional parties supported the Congress.

Congress legislative party leader Narasingha Mishra said," Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification was planned. Democracy should be protected first. We will continue to protest."

The leaders of many opposition parties led by the state Congress marched to the Raj Bhavan. Later, they held an all-party meeting at the state guesthouse. There are plans to hold demonstrations in 15 different places with the campaign ‘Save Democracy’. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power at the Centre, said nobody is above the law. The state’s ruling Biju Janata Dal said it is the Congress’s internal affair.

Speaking about Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament following his conviction and sentencing for two years by a Gujarat court in a criminal defamation case, Odisha Congress president Sarat Pattanayak said, “We strongly oppose it. The party will agitate across the state. Party leaders and workers will go to the ground and make the people aware of the autocracy of the Modi government."

It is a matter of concern for democracy, said CPI(M) leader Suresh Panigrahi. “People should know about the ongoing political scenario of the country. We will continue the agitation," he added.

Leader of opposition Jayanarayan Mishra from the BJP said, “No one is above the law. Rahul was disqualified due to more than two years’ imprisonment. Many MLAs have been disqualified due to this law."

BJD MLA Rajkishore Das said, “It is the internal affair of the Congress. There are lots of issues to discuss in the House. It is not the right way in which the Congress MLAs agitated in the House."

Authors : Ajesh Mallick& Sumant Sundaray
first published:March 27, 2023, 23:21 IST
last updated:March 27, 2023, 23:21 IST