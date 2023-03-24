Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification: Youth Congress, BJP Youth Wing Activists Clash in Raipur

Activists of the Indian Youth Congress and the BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Friday clashed here following protests over Rahul Gandhi losing his Lok Sabha membership.

Activists from both sides as well as some police personnel got injured as there was stone pelting, a police official said.

Following the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha member, Youth Congress workers allegedly blackened the posters of BJP leaders at the saffron party’s office in Ekatma Parisar on Friday evening, he said.

Police reached the spot soon and stopped the Youth Congress workers, he said.

Following this, BJP workers reached the Congress party headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, where activists of both IYC and BJYM pelted stones at each other, he said.

Activists from both sides and a few police personnel were injured, he added.

Both sides lodged complaints against each other and probe was on, the official said.

State BJP president Arun Sao said Youth Congress workers, intoxicated by power, attacked his party’s office. They were trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Chhattisgarh by taking law into their own hands, he added.

It was unfortunate that the administration in the Congress-ruled state had become mute spectator, he added.

Sushil Anand Shukla, Congress spokesperson, alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party “goons" attacked the state Congress office.

“The Lok Sabha membership of our leader Rahul Gandhi was terminated through a conspiracy. When it is being opposed in a democratic way, the BJP is showing its ugly face here too," he said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here