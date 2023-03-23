Mumbai to Delhi & Dehradun, Cong Protests Against RaGa's Conviction; Priyanka Says 'Brother Isn't Afraid'

After a court in Surat in Gujarat sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case connected to his “Modi surname" remarks, several Congress leaders expressed outrage over the order. Priyanka Gandhi lead the attack and claimed that her brother’s voice was being suppressed.

“The entire government machinery is trying to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi. My brother has never been afraid, nor will he ever be. He has lived by speaking the truth, and will continue to speak the truth. He will continue to raise his voice for the people of the country. The power of truth and the love of crores of countrymen are with him,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

Several Congress leaders rallied behind the Wayanad MP and tweeted with the hashtag #WeStandWithRG.

What is wrong in calling Nirav Modi chor?What is wrong in calling Lalit Modi thief? Who allowed them to escape? Modi allowed them.@RahulGandhi is a true Gandhi follower. Rahul Gandhi = Courage 💪🏻We stand with RG 💪🏻 — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) March 23, 2023

The Congress tweeted a montage of Rahul Gandhi’s speeches and said, “Rahul Gandhi is not afraid of BJP and RSS.” In another tweet, they said, “Gandhi is not afraid of anything.”

Congress Stages Protest

Several Congress leaders staged a protest in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan supporting Rahul Gandhi. Netas were seen waving Congress flags and raising slogans against the Modi government. They also held posters of Rahul Gandhi that said ‘Fearless Warrior’.

The Congress on Thursday said former party chief Rahul Gandhi will file an appeal against a Gujarat court verdict holding him guilty in a 2019 criminal defamation case and alleged that he was being “punished" for raising his voice for the truth.

Saying that an appeal will be filed in the matter, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP. If they point one finger at others there are four fingers pointed at them also, he said on Twitter.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “This is New India. If you raise your voice against injustice, then ED-CBI, police, FIR will be imposed.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, “Rahul Gandhi is a soldier of truth and non-violence. He will not bow down to the pressure of the government. Rahul ji and the Congress party will continue to fight strongly against fascist forces.”

Opposition Leaders Back Rahul

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged a “conspiracy" to destroy the Opposition.

“There is a conspiracy to destroy the opposition leaders and parties. There is a conspiracy to file cases against the leaders of non-BJP parties. I have differences with Rahul Gandhi, but trapping him in a defamation case is not right. I respect the court, but I don’t agree with the verdict," said Mr Kejriwal.

BJP ‘Welcomes’ Surat Court Order

Meanwhile, BJP leaders said they welcomed the ruling of the Surat Court. They said due judicial process was followed and urged Congress leaders not to insult democracy and the people of the country.

“If Rahul Gandhi has right to abuse people then those people have right to go to Courts. Country runs by law. Kharge’s statement that judges were changed surprised me. They do not even trust the courts anymore. It is a serious issue of contempt,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said while addressing a press conference.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju too reacted and said Rahul Gandhi’s remarks had caused harm to the Congress whose leaders were worried that the party’s fortunes were sinking.

“Whatever Rahul Gandhi says causes harm. It causes harm not only to the party but also to others. It is not good for the nation," Rijiju told reporters when asked to comment on the Congress leader’s conviction.

