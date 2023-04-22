'Rahul, Modi ko Kya Pasand Hai?' BJP & Congress Lock Horns Over Own Versions of Hit Bollywood Song

If satire, sly remarks, and political attacks were not enough, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have now locked horns over their own respective versions of the hit Bollywood song, ‘Baby ko Bass Pasand Hai’. Using different versions of the Salman Khan-starrer song, BJP, and Congress engaged in a slugfest on Twitter.

It all started with the Congress Twitter handle posting a photo of PM Modi’s face pasted on the song’s still image. The picture was caption, “PM Modi ko Corruption Pasand Hai (PM Modi likes corruption)." The grand old party’s swipe came in the light of PM Modi dialling former minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday.

PM Modi Ko Corruption Pasand Hai pic.twitter.com/OpMOdRwrDC— Congress (@INCIndia) April 21, 2023

The post triggered several different versions of the poster, that took a dig at Rahul Gandhi. Several Twitter users changed the caption with “Antonio Maino ko Disco Bar Pasand Hai", “Gandhi Parivar ko Corruption Pasand Hai," and others.

On Saturday, BJP rebutted to Congress’ initial dig, with a video clip of the song, in the saffron party’s own version.

The Congress Friday accused the BJP of endorsing corruption after PM Modi reached out to ex-Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa who was denied a party ticket in the upcoming state assembly polls.

The Opposition party said that Prime Minister Modi congratulating Eshwarappa for not rebelling despite not being given a poll ticket “is unacceptable".

Eshwarappa stepped down as Karnataka’s Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister in April 2022, a PTI report said. This was the fallout of a contractor, Santosh Patil, ending his own life after accusing Eshwarappa of collecting a 40 per cent commission on public works in Belagavi.

The former minister had recently conveyed to the BJP’s central leadership his wish to retire from electoral politics but is said to have sought the ticket for his son K E Kantesh. The party, however, gave the ticket to Channabasappa overlooking the senior leader’s request.

The Congress on Friday said on Twitter, “This man is accused of demanding 40 per cent commission and was forced to resign over corruption charges after BJP worker Santosh Patil committed suicide."

