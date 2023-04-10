CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Amul vs Nandini MilkKarnataka ElectionsDegree RowRahul GandhiAdani Probe
Home » Politics » Rahul Must Clarify Ghulam Nabi Azad's Charge on Meeting 'Undesirable Businessmen': BJP
1-MIN READ

Rahul Must Clarify Ghulam Nabi Azad's Charge on Meeting 'Undesirable Businessmen': BJP

Curated By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 17:18 IST

Patna, India

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI)

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI)

Azad, who floated the Democratic Progressive Azad Party after quitting the Congress, had reportedly said in an interview that the former Congress chief goes abroad and meets “undesirable businessmen”

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said Rahul Gandhi must respond to the charge made by former Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad that he meets “undesirable businessmen” during foreign tours.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad has made a serious allegation that whenever Rahul Gandhi goes on a foreign tour, he meets many ‘unwanted businessmen’,” Prasad told reporters here.

Azad, who floated the Democratic Progressive Azad Party after quitting the Congress, had reportedly said in an interview that the former Congress chief goes abroad and meets “undesirable businessmen”.

“Who are these ‘unwanted traders’ and what are their interests? Is Rahul Gandhi trying to weaken India at the behest of anti-India businessmen and working against Modi ji (PM Narendra Modi)?," Prasad said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. BJP
  2. congress
  3. Ghulam Nabi Azad
  4. Rahul Gandhi
first published:April 10, 2023, 17:18 IST
last updated:April 10, 2023, 17:18 IST