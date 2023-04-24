Rahul Says Lalu Yadav Makes 'Great' Food, Reveals Who is 'Number 1 Cook' in The Gandhi Family | Watch

Talking about his love for food, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that out of everyone, his mother Sonia Gandhi is “number one" in cooking and is his “favourite cook."

In an interview with YouTube channel ‘Khaane Mein Kya Hai’, Gandhi said that, “among all of us, my mother makes the best food."

He further said that his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary of All India Congress Committee in UP comes in second place in terms of cooking.

“My sister won’t like this, but my mother is number one in cooking, and she comes after her,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also revealed that former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is a great cook.

Gandhi also talked about his daily route in terms of what he eats and said that he is a caffeine person in the morning but prefers to wind down with a cup of tea.

Gandhi also said that although he likes both sweet and savory food, he prefers being a sweet tooth. He prefers Indian Mithai, over French desserts.

This comes a few days after Gandhi visited the Matia Mahal market in old Delhi and the Bengali market in the Mandi House area to treat himself to some popular dishes, including gol gappas and chaat.

Gandhi, who returned to Delhi after campaigning for the party in poll-bound Karnataka, visited old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, which is abuzz with activity during the month of Ramzan.

Wearing a blue T-shirt and surrounded by Special Protection Group (SPG) security, he visited a famous ‘sharbat’ vendor in the Matia Mahal area and other street food eateries. He treated himself to fruits and also had a taste of ‘gol gappas’ at Nathu sweets at the Bengali market.

