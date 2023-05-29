Rahul to Interact with Entrepreneurs, Politicians During his US Trip

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be participating in several programmes in San Francisco, Washington DC., and New York and will also interact with universities, entrepreneurs, civil society, politicians and other leaders during his US visit from Monday onwards, said the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).

During his visit, the Congress leader will address the diaspora in San Francisco and New York too.

His US trip is coming after his Bharat Jodo Yatra, a long journey of walking 2500 miles from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, to inspire, unify and listen to the people against the backdrop of divisive politics and religious polarisation.

The IOC said that “Rahul Gandhi has been a champion of the universal values of human rights, freedom, justice, diversity, inclusion, nonviolence and sustainability in India and abroad."

Sam Pitroda, IOC Chairman said, “The purpose of his (Rahul Gandhi) trip is to connect, interact and begin new conversation with various individuals, institutions and media, including the Indian diaspora that is growing in numbers in the United States and abroad to promote the shared values and vision of the real democracy with focus on freedom, inclusion, sustainability, justice, peace and opportunities world over."

“I hope that Rahul Gandhi’s visit will energize the diaspora into a renewed appreciation of democracy and freedom the Indian diaspora aspires to have as they constitute more than 30 million Non-resident Indians who live around the world," said George Abraham, Vice-Chairman of the IOC US.

“The NRIs in the United States of America will get the much-awaited opportunity to interact with Rahul Gandhi in Silicon Valley, Washington and New York," said Mohinder Singh Gilzian, who is spearheading the effort to give a rousing welcome to Rahul Gandhi in New York.

Gilzian along with his team comprising Pradeep Samala, Convention convenor, Harbachan Singh, Secretary General, John Joseph, Vice-President Sophia Sharma, General Secretary and Rajeev M., Digital Media coordinator are working tirelessly to make Rahul Gandhi’s programme a success in the US.

Virendra Vashisth, the IOC Secretary said that the Congress leader has been working tirelessly to represent the young and the people at the bottom of the economic pyramid whose aspirations for jobs and improved living conditions are regularly brought to the focus as India gains global economic importance.

“He believes that political and social stability is a prerequisite for economic growth and peaceful co-existence of all communities regardless of their caste, race, religion, language, or region," Vashisth said.