After Oppn Huddle, AAP Slams Cong for Not Opposing Delhi Ordinance, Says Won’t Attend Future Meetings if…

Hitting out at Congress for not opposing Centre’s “black ordinance," that effectively gives the lieutenant governor control over administrative services in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said that the grand old party’s “silence raises suspicions about its real intentions."

In a statement, AAP said, “It’s high time that Congress decides whether it stands with the people of Delhi or the Modi government."

“Today, during the like-minded party meeting in Patna, many parties urged the Congress to publicly denounce the Black Ordinance. However, the Congress refused to do so," the AAP said.

“Congress’ silence raises suspicions about its real intentions. In personal discussions, senior Congress leaders have hinted that their party might informally or formally abstain from voting on it in the Rajya Sabha," the statement read.

“The Congress’ abstention from voting on this issue will help the BJP immensely in furthering its attack on Indian democracy," it added.

AAP further said called Congress “a national party that takes a stand on almost all issues," but has yet to take a stand on the ordinance issue.

Our statement on the meeting of political parties on June 23, 2023, in Patna.#OppositionMeeting pic.twitter.com/Mb3u1G75Cf— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 23, 2023

“Except for the Indian National Congress, all other 11 parties, which have representation in the Rajya Sabha, have clearly expressed their stand against the Black Ordinance and announced that they would oppose it in the Rajya Sabha," it further wrote.

AAP will find it difficult to be part of any alliance that includes Congress

Using strong language, AAP has declared that if Congress refuses to “act as a team player, especially on an issue as important as this one,” the party would find it very difficult to be a part of any alliance that includes Congress.

“Until the Congress publicly denounces the Black Ordinance and declares that all 31 of its Rajya Sabha MPs will oppose the ordinance, it will be difficult for AAP to participate in future meetings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant,” the party said.

Ordinance row between Kejriwal and Centre

The Centre had promulgated an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi to the elected government, excluding those related to police, public order and land.

As per the ordinance, all matters required to be decided by the Authority shall be decided by the majority of votes of the members present and voting. However, in case of difference of opinion, the decision of the Lieutenant Governor shall be final.

Delhi government’s lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi termed the act of a “bad, poor and graceless loser".

Opposition parties meet

The statement comes on the same day, after 15 parties took part in the meeting convened in Patna and “agreed to fight the Lok Sabha elections together."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar were among the top figures from a total of 15 parties opposed to the BJP who attended a meeting convened in Patna by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday to formulate a joint strategy ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Party leaders will release a statement signed by all 15 opposition parties that had attended the meeting.

The next meeting of the Opposition parties will be hosted by Congress and will take place in July, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said at a press conference after the conclusion of the meeting.