Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Sacks Minister Rajendra Gudha for Criticising His Own Govt Over Crimes Against Women

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 21:12 IST

Jaipur, India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo/ IANS)

Gudha held charge as Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sacked Rajendra Singh Gudha as minister of state over questioning the Congress-led government over recent incidents of crimes against women in the state. Governor Kalraj Mishra has accepted with immediate effect the recommendation of Gehlot to sack Gudha, said Raj Bhawan.

This came hours after Congress leader Gudha had criticised his own government over recent incidents of crimes against women in Rajasthan.

News agency ANI quoted Gudha as saying in the assembly, “It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women’s safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves that atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan."

Gudha held charge as Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

first published:July 21, 2023, 20:56 IST
last updated:July 21, 2023, 21:12 IST