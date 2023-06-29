Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Taken to Hospital After Injuring His Feet

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was taken to hospital on Thursday after hurting his feet, a doctor said. He fractured a left toe and also suffered an injury in a right toe, according to Dr Achal Sharma, superintendent of the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here.

After treatment, Gehlot returned home, his office said. Gehlot was recommended a week's rest. It was not immediately clear how he got the injuries.