Rajasthan Congress Slams BJP Leader for Showing 'Wrong Map' of India
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan Congress Slams BJP Leader for Showing 'Wrong Map' of India

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 20:44 IST

Jaipur, India

The Congress leader was apparently referring to a BJP publicity video Verma posted on Facebook on Saturday depicting a map of India for a couple of seconds. (Representative image to show Congress logo flag/AP)

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi in a statement alleged said that the BJP leader in a video statement showed a map of India which did not show Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as its part

Rajasthan Congress on Sunday condemned former BJP MLA Kailash Verma for allegedly showing a wrong map of India in a video statement he issued.

The Congress leader was apparently referring to a BJP publicity video Verma posted on Facebook on Saturday depicting a map of India for a couple of seconds.

Chaturvedi said that with the map, Verma belied the stance of his own party, which doesn’t leave a chance to make “tall claims" on Jammu & Kashmir.

The BJP leader has done the same thing which anti-India forces have been doing for a long time, he said in the statement.

The Congress urges the Centre to take strict action against the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party who put such “anti-national" videos, Chaturvedi said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 02, 2023, 20:44 IST
last updated:July 02, 2023, 20:44 IST