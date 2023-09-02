CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kushi First ReviewINDIA Alliance MeetJawanNeeraj ChopraIndia vs Pakistan
Home » Politics » Rajasthan: ED Seizes 2.5 Crore Cash, 1 Kg Gold Bars from One Serving, Another Retired State Govt Officers
2-MIN READ

Rajasthan: ED Seizes 2.5 Crore Cash, 1 Kg Gold Bars from One Serving, Another Retired State Govt Officers

Reported By: Madhuparna Das

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 00:06 IST

New Delhi, India

During the searches in Rajasthan, the ED teams were accompanied by at least 100 cops as part of protocol. (Image: IANS/File).

During the searches in Rajasthan, the ED teams were accompanied by at least 100 cops as part of protocol. (Image: IANS/File).

This is being considered as one of the biggest raids in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and is related to alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission. The ED conducted the searches a day before BJP begins its Parivartan Sankalp Yatra in the state

In one of the biggest raids in Rajasthan, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday seized Rs 2.5 crore cash and 1 kg of gold bars from the homes of a serving state government officer as well as a retired one. The searches were conducted in connection with an alleged scam in the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The development came a day before the BJP’s ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ begins in four parts of the Congress-ruled state – the first one is being flagged off by BJP national president JP Nadda from Sawai Madhopur on Saturday. Union home minister Amit Shah will flag off a yatra from Dungarpur on Sunday while defence minister Rajnath Singh is expected to launch another one next week.

Teams from four states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, landed in Jaipur a day before the search operation. The ED teams were accompanied by at least 100 police personnel as part of protocol.

Two senior Rajasthan BJP leaders, including Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath, wrote letters to the concerned ministries alleging irregularities in the tendering process and procurement in Jal Jeevan Mission, which is a joint venture of central and state governments.

“It is one of the major cash hauls in Rajasthan. We raided across 20 locations in the state today and we have seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash and a kilo of gold bars from the residence of a retired officer of Rajasthan state service. We have also seized multiple documents of property investment to the tune of crores from his house. The properties were bought in the name of his family members,” a senior ED officer told News18.

“In a separate search operation, we have recovered Rs 1 crore cash from the residence of a serving tehshildar of Jaipur Development Authority. Both the officers are known to be close to the principal secretary of the concerned department and two senior cabinet ministers,” the officer said.

What is the case?

An FIR was registered with the anti-corruption bureau of the Rajasthan government on August 8 in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission scam case. The allegations are related to irregularities in tendering and work process, procurement of raw materials and laying down of old pipelines. Questions were also raised about the depth of the pipe-laying work.

Balaknath wrote a detailed letter to the concerned department and the union ministry accusing state government officers, dealers and contractors of running a scam. News18 has accessed the FIR and the copy of the letter.

Tags:
  1. BJP
  2. congress
  3. corruption
  4. Jal Jeevan Mission
  5. Rajasthan
first published:September 02, 2023, 00:06 IST
last updated:September 02, 2023, 00:06 IST