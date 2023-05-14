Rajasthan Govt's Action on Corruption Visible to All Except Pilot, Says OSD to CM Lokesh Sharma

The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government follows a “zero-tolerance policy" on corruption and its action against the corrupt is visible to everyone except Sachin Pilot, the the Chief Minister’s Officer on Special Duty Lokesh Sharma said on Sunday.

Sharma added that Pilot’s move to organise the ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ was his personal decision and the Congress high command is seeing how an atmosphere is being created against the state government.

“It is Sachin Pilot’s personal decision to take out the yatra. The state government is following a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, which is visible to all," he said.

“Everyone knows that action is being taken against corruption in Rajasthan and no one involved in graft cases is (being) spared. Despite this, if someone is creating an atmosphere against the government, the decision has to be taken by the party’s high command.

“The state government has not compromised with corruption," he told reporters.

Former deputy chief minister Pilot on Thursday started his 125-kilometre ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ against corruption and government recruitment exam paper leaks.

Sharma also claimed that there is no anti-incumbency against the Congress government and the response to inflation relief camps is also encouraging.

“Inflation relief camps are being organised to provide benefits of 10 flagship schemes of the state government. The people are being given guarantee cards upon their enrolment for the schemes. More than three crore guarantee cards have been issued so far," Sharma told PTI.

Targeting the BJP, Sharma said the saffron party tried its “tested formula" to lead election campaigns on religious grounds in Karnataka but the people rejected its “divisive politics".

“People want development and progress. BJP leaders have been exposed that they only play on religious sentiments, create a divide among the people and seek votes. The Karnataka (assembly election) results have shown the mirror to the BJP," he said and exuded confidence that the Congress will return to power with a thumping majority in Rajasthan.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

Sharma also fired back at the BJP over its allegations of poor law and order in the state, saying FIR registration is mandatory in Rajasthan and this has given confidence to the people to report crimes.

“Earlier, many crimes went unreported because people used to hesitate to go to police stations thinking that the case would not be registered and they would be humiliated.

“But now, under the Congress rule, every FIR is registered and reception rooms have been set up in police stations that have brought positive changes in the system," Sharma said.