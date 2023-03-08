CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rajasthan Minister's Son Accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'Insulting' Country
March 08, 2023

The comments come after Rahul Gandhi's speech in London (PTI Photo)

The tourism minister's son, Anirudh, is considered close to Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot government in 2020, sending the state into a political crisis.

Rajasthan Minister Vishvendra Singh’s son has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting the country on foreign soil and attacked the party’s government in the state, saying it does not care about people’s problems.

The tourism minister’s son, Anirudh, is considered close to Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot government in 2020, sending the state into a political crisis.

Singh, who too had rebelled against Chief Minister Gehlot, had lost his Cabinet position, but was later reinstated after talks with the Congress leadership.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) has gone bonkers. Who insults ones’ own country in another country’s Parliament. Or perhaps he considers Italy his homeland," Anirudh said in a tweet.

Speaking at a function in London, Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under “brutal attack" and regretted that democratic parts of the world, including the US and Europe, have failed to notice it.

“Can he not speak all this garbage in India? Or he genetically prefers European soil?" Anirudh tweeted. He mentions in Twitter bio — “An independent voice. @sachinpilot school of thought on most matters surrounding #Rajasthan" There was no immediate reaction from Vishvendra Singh on his son’s remarks.

Anirudh also remarked on the demand of families of CRPF personnel belonging to Rajasthan who were killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack that they be given state government jobs on compassionate ground. They have been demonstrating since February 28 for their demand.

“This will continue forever. The Congress party doesn’t care about such matters – they think these matters are too trivial to disturb their Italian handlers!" Anirudh said in reply to tweet showing the families demonstrating.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
